Has displays on local ethnological history, as well as wine-making equipment and drinking vessels from the 19th century. The museum is well-kept, but the information displays and signage are in Macedonian and the museum staff don't speak much English.

The museum is housed in two sites along the same road. The other site, at 7 Sepembri 58, houses archaeological finds from Tikveš dating back to Roman times, as well as 18th- to 20th-century weaponry.