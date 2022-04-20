One of the best places to see hammerhead sharks in the Caribbean, this excellent intermediate dive site off the eastern side of Little Corn is a long…
Little Corn Island
Little Corn is the stuff of fantasy: a dreamy Caribbean escape where arty characters from all over the world have created private refuges on virgin beaches, and where ambitious chefs compete quietly to be the most sought after on the island. With no cars allowed, there's a certain old-world magic to any walk beneath the mango, coconut and breadfruit trees and on into the thick forest that buffers the northern and eastern coasts.
Backpackers love this tiny place, and make up the bulk of its visitors, though there's also plenty for midrange travelers and even a couple of top-end resorts. Whether you want to spend the day snorkeling, swimming and sunbathing at one of a dozen golden coves, or prefer to spend your time getting to know the charismatic locals in the Village, it's hard to imagine anywhere better in Nicaragua to relax and recharge.
Explore Little Corn Island
- TTarpon Channel
One of the best places to see hammerhead sharks in the Caribbean, this excellent intermediate dive site off the eastern side of Little Corn is a long…
- OOtto Beach
The island's most popular beach, Otto boasts multicolored waters perfect for swimming and a fun young crowd. Here you'll find the island's fanciest…
- CCocal Beach
A long stretch of white sand fronted by brilliant turquoise waters. Cocal has lost a lot of its mass through erosion but is still a fine place for a…
- IIguana Beach
Really just the southern extension of Cocal Beach, Iguana boasts a solid stretch of sand as it is protected by the headland.
- LLighthouse
Little Corn's lighthouse is actually a metal tower that doesn't emit any light these days, but it does offer fine panoramas of the island and is a dreamy…
- BBig Fowl House Beach
An easy but unmarked walk through the bush leads to this fine secluded cove. Pass the former Casa Iguana and turn left where you see a small blue hut,…
- GGoat Beach
A gorgeous, secluded bay surrounded by jungle on the north side of the island that gets very few visitors.
- JJimmy Lever Beach
On the southern side of the island, this remote beach faces the open water, which has quite a few rocks. Scenic rather than idyllic.
