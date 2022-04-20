Getty Images/iStockphoto

Little Corn Island

Little Corn is the stuff of fantasy: a dreamy Caribbean escape where arty characters from all over the world have created private refuges on virgin beaches, and where ambitious chefs compete quietly to be the most sought after on the island. With no cars allowed, there's a certain old-world magic to any walk beneath the mango, coconut and breadfruit trees and on into the thick forest that buffers the northern and eastern coasts.

Backpackers love this tiny place, and make up the bulk of its visitors, though there's also plenty for midrange travelers and even a couple of top-end resorts. Whether you want to spend the day snorkeling, swimming and sunbathing at one of a dozen golden coves, or prefer to spend your time getting to know the charismatic locals in the Village, it's hard to imagine anywhere better in Nicaragua to relax and recharge.

Explore Little Corn Island

  • T

    Tarpon Channel

    One of the best places to see hammerhead sharks in the Caribbean, this excellent intermediate dive site off the eastern side of Little Corn is a long…

  • O

    Otto Beach

    The island's most popular beach, Otto boasts multicolored waters perfect for swimming and a fun young crowd. Here you'll find the island's fanciest…

  • C

    Cocal Beach

    A long stretch of white sand fronted by brilliant turquoise waters. Cocal has lost a lot of its mass through erosion but is still a fine place for a…

  • I

    Iguana Beach

    Really just the southern extension of Cocal Beach, Iguana boasts a solid stretch of sand as it is protected by the headland.

  • L

    Lighthouse

    Little Corn's lighthouse is actually a metal tower that doesn't emit any light these days, but it does offer fine panoramas of the island and is a dreamy…

  • B

    Big Fowl House Beach

    An easy but unmarked walk through the bush leads to this fine secluded cove. Pass the former Casa Iguana and turn left where you see a small blue hut,…

  • G

    Goat Beach

    A gorgeous, secluded bay surrounded by jungle on the north side of the island that gets very few visitors.

  • J

    Jimmy Lever Beach

    On the southern side of the island, this remote beach faces the open water, which has quite a few rocks. Scenic rather than idyllic.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Little Corn Island.

  • See

    Tarpon Channel

    One of the best places to see hammerhead sharks in the Caribbean, this excellent intermediate dive site off the eastern side of Little Corn is a long…

  • See

    Otto Beach

    The island's most popular beach, Otto boasts multicolored waters perfect for swimming and a fun young crowd. Here you'll find the island's fanciest…

  • See

    Cocal Beach

    A long stretch of white sand fronted by brilliant turquoise waters. Cocal has lost a lot of its mass through erosion but is still a fine place for a…

  • See

    Iguana Beach

    Really just the southern extension of Cocal Beach, Iguana boasts a solid stretch of sand as it is protected by the headland.

  • See

    Lighthouse

    Little Corn's lighthouse is actually a metal tower that doesn't emit any light these days, but it does offer fine panoramas of the island and is a dreamy…

  • See

    Big Fowl House Beach

    An easy but unmarked walk through the bush leads to this fine secluded cove. Pass the former Casa Iguana and turn left where you see a small blue hut,…

  • See

    Goat Beach

    A gorgeous, secluded bay surrounded by jungle on the north side of the island that gets very few visitors.

  • See

    Jimmy Lever Beach

    On the southern side of the island, this remote beach faces the open water, which has quite a few rocks. Scenic rather than idyllic.

Guidebooks

Learn more about Little Corn Island

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.