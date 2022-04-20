Little Corn is the stuff of fantasy: a dreamy Caribbean escape where arty characters from all over the world have created private refuges on virgin beaches, and where ambitious chefs compete quietly to be the most sought after on the island. With no cars allowed, there's a certain old-world magic to any walk beneath the mango, coconut and breadfruit trees and on into the thick forest that buffers the northern and eastern coasts.

Backpackers love this tiny place, and make up the bulk of its visitors, though there's also plenty for midrange travelers and even a couple of top-end resorts. Whether you want to spend the day snorkeling, swimming and sunbathing at one of a dozen golden coves, or prefer to spend your time getting to know the charismatic locals in the Village, it's hard to imagine anywhere better in Nicaragua to relax and recharge.