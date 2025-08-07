Dancers in feathers, streets pulsing with steel drums, and the scent of jerk chicken thick in the air — it can only mean one thing: Notting Hill Carnival is back. Every August Bank Holiday, massive crowds fill West London for Europe’s biggest street party — a vibrant celebration of Caribbean culture and community. Whether you're a Carnival regular or first-time reveler, here’s what to know for 2025.

Notting Hill Carnival was first started by London's West Indian communities in 1966 and now sees around two million people attend. This year's parade officially star at 10am on Monday, August 25.

The event – a celebration of Caribbean culture, arts and heritage – features a vibrant parade of floats, performers and music, with steel drum bands blasting through West London and street food stalls serving up Caribbean classics. Londoners and visitors alike revel in the chance to dance, feast and let loose in the name of community.

Drummers at Notting Hill Carnival. Shutterstock

Why did Notting Hill Carnival start?

The roots of Notting Hill Carnival trace back to 1959, when Trinidadian human rights activist Claudia Jones organized an indoor celebration of Caribbean culture at St Pancras Town Hall, aiming to ease racial tensions in the local community. The event is also connected to the death of Kelso Cochrane, a 32-year-old Antiguan-born carpenter and aspiring lawyer, who was killed in a racially motivated attack that same year. His death sparked protests and calls for improved race relations, particularly in Notting Hill, which at the time was home to the UK’s largest Caribbean community.

The first outdoor Carnival took place in Notting Hill in 1966. Since then, the vibrant, community-led celebration has grown into Europe’s biggest street festival — and the closest thing to Mardi Gras outside the US.

Dancing in the streets at Notting Hill Carnival. Leon Neal/Getty Images

What is the schedule for Notting Hill Festival 2025?

Carnival weekend kicks off on Saturday, August 23, with the Panorama Steelpan competition in Emslie Horniman’s Pleasance Park. This year also includes the first Junior Panorama, featuring the next generation of talent. Gates open at 4pm, with Junior Panorama starting at 5pm and the main event at 8pm.

Sunday kicks off with the early-morning J’Ouvert celebration, followed by the official opening ceremony and a full day of parades, music and family-friendly festivities. A 72-second silence will be observed at 3pm in memory of the victims of the Grenfell fire and Carnival pioneers. From noon to 7pm, there will be sound system on two stages, in Emslie Horniman's Pleasance Park and Powis Square.

Monday is the grand finale, with the parade starting at 10:30am. Live stages and sound systems will again play from noon to 7pm.

Where will I find the parade?

Carnival takes place on the streets of London W10 and W11, around Notting Hill, Ladbroke Grove, Westbourne Grove, Westbourne Park and Kensal Rd.

Costumed dancers at the carnival. Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/Li SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

I can only attend for one day. Should I go on Sunday or Monday?

It depends on the vibe you're looking for. Sunday is family day and offers a slightly more chilled experience but you'll still find plenty of dancing and celebrations from people of all ages.

Monday is more of a full-on party vibe. You probably won't see many children there, but it will be busier with more crowds.

But both days have afterparties lined up across the city, so just because the event ends at a particular time doesn't mean you have to.

Reveling at the carnival. Ms Jane Campbell/Shutterstock

Do I need a ticket for Notting Hill Carnival?

The Carnival parade is free for anyone to attend, and everyone is welcome.

But anyone who wants to be part of the parade has to be part of an authorized group or pay to join the procession.

Where do I find accommodations?

Accommodation around West London is available, with options ranging from £110 (US$146) a night to £400 (US$530). Options such as Hotel London Kensington are cheap and cheerful at around £150 (US$200), while the five-star Kensington Hotel will set you back around £360 (US$480). Other affordable choices include The Caesar Hotel and K+K Hotel George, while The Portobello Hotel and The Laslett offer more splash-out stays.

How do I go to an after-party?

The city has countless night-out options connected to Carnival, so you don’t have to go home when the official events wrap up. Book these parties in advance to avoid price hikes and sell-outs. Resident Advisor, Skiddle and XX are the primary sources.

What's new at Notting Hill Carnival for 2025?

This year will be the first to include Junior Panorama, a youth-oriented offshoot of the steel pan competition. Hennessy will be debuting a new float in the parade.

Celebrating in the sun. In Pictures/Getty Images

What are essential tips for first-timers at Notting Hill Carnival in 2025?

Bring cash. Drinks, food and even some toilets often require actual money (notes or coins), and local ATMs will likely have large queues, so it's better to be safe than cash-strapped and sorry.

Carnival is often blessed with scorching temperatures, so sunscreen and water are necessary. You can bring a bag in with you, so a big bottle of water is absolutely a good idea. Also, if you are going to drink alcohol at the event, many people choose to bring pre-mixed cocktails or multipacks of beer (a.k.a tinnies) to the event. Since it's a street party, there aren't any problems with carrying in food or drink. Many Carnival stalls and local corner shops will sell these, too, if you don't fancy the extra weight or responsibility.

Another must for newbies and old-timers: consult the parade map route before you go and see what sound systems you want to visit and where they are. Because the event attracts massive crowds, it can take a long time to move from one corner to another. It's good to know in advance where you want to go instead of aimlessly following the crowds for hours (unless that's your thing). The Notting Hill Carnival route usually remains the same every year and can be found on the official Notting Hill Carnival app, which features a handy map.

If you are meeting up with friends at the event, make sure to establish a meeting point before you go in. As mentioned, the crowds can be nuts, so it makes it easier if you keep that as a designated spot to assemble if a group member is lost during the day.

Also, be mindful that Carnival is a community event. Sunday is technically family day, which means lots of families choose to take young children to see the parade and party. While attendees still use the opportunity to celebrate, be respectful of the people around you.

Most importantly, get into the carnival spirit!