It's almost an hour's walk each way from Kōhaihai along the beginning of the Heaphy Track and over the hill to Scotts Beach – a wild, empty shoreline shrouded in mist, awash in foamy waves, strewn with driftwood and backed by a nikau-palm-punctuated forest. Wander in wonder, but don't even think about dipping a toe in – there are dangerous currents at work. There's a DOC Great Walks campsite here; bookings required (adult/child $14/free).

About 30 minutes into the trail, you can detour to a lookout over the beach if you don't want to walk the whole distance.