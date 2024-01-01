Lake Moeraki

The West Coast

Alongside the highway, 32km northeast of Haast Junction, and within the bounds of the World Heritage wilderness, Lake Moeraki is an undeveloped and tranquil spot to contemplate the forested, mountainous surroundings. There's no trail all the way around, but there are lake beaches where you can park and ponder.

