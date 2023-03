Less a museum, more a cabin strung with antique agricultural tools and old moa bones, Gunn's Camp Museum is worth a peep into, if only to browse the visitor books (dating back to 1960) under the beady eyes of several mounted deer heads.

Opening hours vary by season and demand. Admission is free if you're staying the night at Gunn's Camp. Buy tickets from the attached shop, which also sells drinks, snacks and souvenirs.