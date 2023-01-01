Just off the highway, this mountainous area becomes a mecca for ski bunnies from June to October, with several fields in its midst, including Broken River and Craigieburn Valley. Craigieburn Picnic Area and Campsite (sites per adult/child $6/3) is set in the park's beech-forested lower slopes.

From around October to April, a track network offers various tramps from 20-minute nature trails to the classic four-hour-return hike to Helicopter Hill. Mountain biking is also possible; see www.craigieburntrails.org.nz for details.