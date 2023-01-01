Cape Palliser Lighthouse

Get a few puffs into your lungs on the 250-step climb to the base of this candy-striped lighthouse (1897). It's a beaut view from up here, if the wind isn't blowing your eyeballs into the back of your head. The surrounding shoreline is home to a malodorous seal colony, the North Island’s largest breeding area for these oceanic dudes.

Whatever you do in your quest for a photo, don’t get between the seals and the sea: if you block their escape route they’re likely to charge you – and they can move surprisingly fast.