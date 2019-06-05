Le Parc des Grandes Fougères

This 4500-hectare park, in the mountains above Farino, features tropical rainforest with rich and varied flora and fauna. As the name suggests, tree ferns are in abundance, and most of Grande Terre's native birdlife can be spotted. A number of well-signposted hiking tracks range from 45 minutes to six hours, plus there are trails for mountain-bike enthusiasts. Head 6km up the unsealed road from Farino to the park entrance, where you can pick up a trail map.

The park sits between 400m and 700m in altitude.