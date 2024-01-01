Observation Tower

The Terai & Mahabharat Range

Provides broad views over the fields and forests near the park headquarters. Also a great place to hide from charging elephants.

Nearby The Terai & Mahabharat Range attractions

1. Information Centre

0.33 MILES

The information centre at the park headquarters in Kusaha is actually an interesting museum, with displays of elephant, deer and arna skulls, along with a…

2. Pernami Mandir

16.11 MILES

As you approach Itahari centre from the highway you will see this large temple on the right riverbank just after you cross the signed Budhi Bridge. Most…

3. Charles Tower

24.28 MILES

Bhedetar is perched at 1420m and the soaring views over Everest and Makalu are spectacular on a clear day. The best views are from this tower named after…