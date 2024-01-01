Provides broad views over the fields and forests near the park headquarters. Also a great place to hide from charging elephants.
Observation Tower
The Terai & Mahabharat Range
16.11 MILES
As you approach Itahari centre from the highway you will see this large temple on the right riverbank just after you cross the signed Budhi Bridge. Most…
0.33 MILES
The information centre at the park headquarters in Kusaha is actually an interesting museum, with displays of elephant, deer and arna skulls, along with a…
24.28 MILES
Bhedetar is perched at 1420m and the soaring views over Everest and Makalu are spectacular on a clear day. The best views are from this tower named after…
Nearby The Terai & Mahabharat Range attractions
