Ram Sita Bibaha Mandap

The Terai & Mahabharat Range

LoginSave

This rather bizarre temple next to the Janaki Mandir marks the spot where Rama and Sita were married. The temple is topped by a modernist interpretation of a tiered pagoda roof, and the walls are glass so you can peer in at the kitschy life-sized models of Sita and Rama.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Pilgrims walking on the plaza of the Janaki Mandir in Janakpur, Nepal.

    Janaki Mandir

    0.06 MILES

    At the heart of Janakpur lies the marble Janaki Mandir, one of the grander pieces of architecture in Nepal, and the city's must-see sight. Built in…

  • Ram Mandir & Danush Sagar

    Ram Mandir & Danush Sagar

    0.21 MILES

    Hidden away in a stone courtyard southeast of the Janaki Mandir, the Ram Mandir is the oldest temple in Janakpur (1782) and built in the classic tiered…

View more attractions

Nearby The Terai & Mahabharat Range attractions

1. Janaki Mandir

0.06 MILES

At the heart of Janakpur lies the marble Janaki Mandir, one of the grander pieces of architecture in Nepal, and the city's must-see sight. Built in…

2. Ram Mandir & Danush Sagar

0.21 MILES

Hidden away in a stone courtyard southeast of the Janaki Mandir, the Ram Mandir is the oldest temple in Janakpur (1782) and built in the classic tiered…