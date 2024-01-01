Ram Sita Bibaha Mandap

This rather bizarre temple next to the Janaki Mandir marks the spot where Rama and Sita were married. The temple is topped by a modernist interpretation of a tiered pagoda roof, and the walls are glass so you can peer in at the kitschy life-sized models of Sita and Rama.
