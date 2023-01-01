Devi’s Falls

Also known as Patale Chhango, this waterfall marks the point where the Pardi Khola stream vanishes underground. When the stream is at full bore after monsoon rains, the sound of the water plunging over the falls is deafening. The falls are about 2km southwest of the airport on the road to Butwal, just before the Tashi Ling Tibetan camp.

According to one of the many local legends, the name is a corruption of David’s Falls, a reference to a Swiss visitor who tumbled into the sinkhole and drowned, taking his girlfriend with him.