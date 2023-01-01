The dry, crusty landscape around Tsumkwe supports several large baobab trees, some of which have grown quite huge. The imaginatively named Grootboom (Big Tree) is one of the largest, with a circumference of over 30m. One tree with historical significance is the Dorslandboom, which was visited by the Dorsland (Thirst Land) trekkers who camped here on their trek to Angola in 1891 and carved their names into the tree. Another notable tree, the immense Holboom (Hollow Tree), dominates the bush near the village of Tjokwe.