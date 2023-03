Originally called the Kliphuis or stone house, Franke House is one of Outjo’s earliest buildings and now houses the town’s museum. It was constructed in 1899 by order of Major von Estorff as a residence for himself and subsequent German commanders. It was later occupied by Major Franke, who posthumously gave it his name, though the current focus of the museum is political and natural history. It's worth a quick look, nothing more.