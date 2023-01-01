Waterberg National Park

The wild Waterberg is highly recommended – there is nothing quite like it in Namibia. It takes in a 50km-long, 16km-wide sandstone plateau, looming 150m above the desert plains. It doesn’t have the traditional big wildlife attractions (such as lions or elephants). What it does have are some rare and threatened species, which include sable and roan antelope, and little-known populations of white and black rhino. Most animals here have been introduced and after breeding successfully some are moved to other parks.

That said, all of these species can prove difficult to see – most are skittish and the bush is very thick.