Erindi Private Game Reserve

It may lack the scale of Etosha National Park, but many travellers rank Erinidi as their most memorable wildlife-watching experience in Namibia. With over 70,000 hectares of savannah grasslands and rocky mountains Erindi lacks the zoo-like feel of many smaller private reserves in the country and lacks for nothing when it comes to wildlife – you can reliably expect to see elephants and giraffes, with lions, leopards, cheetahs, African wild dogs and black rhino all reasonable possibilities.

Night drives, too, open up a whole new world of nocturnal species. Throw in guided bush walks, visits to a San village and rock-art excursions, and it's not difficult to see why Erindi is fast attracting a growing army of devotees and return visitors.

Erindi lies west of Omaruru, northwest of Okahandja and southwest of Otjiwarongo. There are four entrance gates. To reach the main gate, travel 48km north of Okahandja or 124km south of Otjiwarongo along the B1, then turn west onto the D2414, a decent gravel road, for 40km.