The culmination of a joint partnership between the owners of a one-time local lodge (Lianshulu, now closed), MET, private benefactors and the Lizauli community, the Lizauli Traditional Village was established to educate visitors about traditional Caprivian lifestyles, and to provide insight into the local diet, fishing and farming methods, village politics, music, games, traditional medicine, basketry and tool making. After the guided tour, visitors can shop for good-value local handicrafts without the sales pressure.

The aforementioned partnership has also enabled the recruitment of Mudumu game scouts from Lizauli and other villages, and was given responsibility for community conservation and antipoaching education. Most importantly, the project provides a forum in which locals can interact with tourists, and benefit both economically and culturally from the adoption of a strict policy of environmental protection.