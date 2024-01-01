This pagoda sits in the middle of the lake in the heart of Ye and is accessed by a concrete bridge under which many fish gather. It's a popular spot for the locals.
Sasana 2500 Pagoda
Mon State
4.39 MILES
You approach this mixed Mon and Kayin village of wooden stilt houses perched over the Ye River along a road that winds through betel nut, rubber and…
5.56 MILES
Known to the locals as 'Banana Mountain', there's no hill to climb here. Instead, it's an ever-expanding Buddhist complex of shrines and an attractive…
4.74 MILES
Thirty white-faced standing golden buddhas rise up the steep track that leads to this peaceful temple, with its own, smaller version of Mt Kyaiktiyo's…
0.32 MILES
Ye is a centre of betel nut production, as well as retailing a lot of fish, and the town's busy market features both products, as well as produce, clothes…
0.35 MILES
Ye's small gold market – just to the west of the main market – features mostly jewellery, rather than gold leaf or gold bars. It is worth a stroll and a…
0.14 MILES
Ye's principal shrine sits close to both the lake and the market, its golden pagoda easily visible. There are two main prayer halls, both in the Mon style…
Nearby Mon State attractions
