Sasana 2500 Pagoda

Mon State

LoginSave

This pagoda sits in the middle of the lake in the heart of Ye and is accessed by a concrete bridge under which many fish gather. It's a popular spot for the locals.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Kyaing Ywar

    Kyaing Ywar

    4.39 MILES

    You approach this mixed Mon and Kayin village of wooden stilt houses perched over the Ye River along a road that winds through betel nut, rubber and…

  • Ko Yin Lay

    Ko Yin Lay

    5.56 MILES

    Known to the locals as 'Banana Mountain', there's no hill to climb here. Instead, it's an ever-expanding Buddhist complex of shrines and an attractive…

  • Shwemawdaw Paya

    Shwemawdaw Paya

    4.74 MILES

    Thirty white-faced standing golden buddhas rise up the steep track that leads to this peaceful temple, with its own, smaller version of Mt Kyaiktiyo's…

  • Market

    Market

    0.32 MILES

    Ye is a centre of betel nut production, as well as retailing a lot of fish, and the town's busy market features both products, as well as produce, clothes…

  • Gold Market

    Gold Market

    0.35 MILES

    Ye's small gold market – just to the west of the main market – features mostly jewellery, rather than gold leaf or gold bars. It is worth a stroll and a…

  • Shwesandaw Paya

    Shwesandaw Paya

    0.14 MILES

    Ye's principal shrine sits close to both the lake and the market, its golden pagoda easily visible. There are two main prayer halls, both in the Mon style…

View more attractions

Nearby Mon State attractions

1. Shwesandaw Paya

0.14 MILES

Ye's principal shrine sits close to both the lake and the market, its golden pagoda easily visible. There are two main prayer halls, both in the Mon style…

2. Market

0.32 MILES

Ye is a centre of betel nut production, as well as retailing a lot of fish, and the town's busy market features both products, as well as produce, clothes…

3. Gold Market

0.35 MILES

Ye's small gold market – just to the west of the main market – features mostly jewellery, rather than gold leaf or gold bars. It is worth a stroll and a…

4. Kyaing Ywar

4.39 MILES

You approach this mixed Mon and Kayin village of wooden stilt houses perched over the Ye River along a road that winds through betel nut, rubber and…

5. Shwemawdaw Paya

4.74 MILES

Thirty white-faced standing golden buddhas rise up the steep track that leads to this peaceful temple, with its own, smaller version of Mt Kyaiktiyo's…

6. Ko Yin Lay

5.56 MILES

Known to the locals as 'Banana Mountain', there's no hill to climb here. Instead, it's an ever-expanding Buddhist complex of shrines and an attractive…