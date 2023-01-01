You approach this mixed Mon and Kayin village of wooden stilt houses perched over the Ye River along a road that winds through betel nut, rubber and pineapple plantations, interspersed with golden pagodas half-hidden by trees. The journey is scenic enough, but the real reason to come here is to hire a longtail boat (return K10,000) and head upriver. You can also join the locals who hire rubber rings (K500) and float around the river on weekends.

Heading upriver, after 15 minutes, you'll see a statue of Buddha on a pillar that rises high above the river and which is connected to the mainland by a shaky bridge. The pillar is the cue to stop and climb the stairs to Kyaing Lakoiw Paya, a small pagoda funded by the local villagers. You can continue on along the river to other villages (the longer the journey, the more you'll pay the boat captain). Kyaing Ywar is about 8 miles east of Ye, a 40-minute ride on a motorcycle.