This compact, highly ornate stone building is one of the seven Mrauk U libraries remaining from the original 48. Today protected by a blue-and-maroon shelter, it was built in 1591 by King Minphalaung as a repository for the Tripitaka (Three Baskets: the Buddhist canon), which was received from Sri Lanka in the 1640s. It’s wee – only 13ft long and 9ft high.