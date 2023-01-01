Twenty-Eight Paya

This rectangular shrine contains 28 sitting and 28 standing buddha images – many of them jazzed up with flashing lights giving the place a carnival atmosphere. The standing images appear in the open-robe style rather than the closed-robe pose that is typical of Mandalay standing images.

At one end of the hall stands a group of crude sculptures depicting a scene from the Buddha’s life in which he teaches a disciple the relativity of physical beauty by comparing a monkey, the disciple’s wife and a deva (celestial being).