Hsu Taung Pye Paya

Kalaw

South of Kalaw market, the myriad stupas of Hsu Taung Pye Paya were restored from ruins using donations from visiting pilgrims.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Shwe Oo Min Natural Cave Pagoda

    Shwe Oo Min Natural Cave Pagoda

    20.8 MILES

    Set high on a limestone ridge above Pone Taloke Lake, this winding complex of natural caves and tunnels is filled to bursting with buddha images in an…

  • Nyaung Ohak And Shwe Inn Thein Are Located At Indein And Consist of Ancient And Recently Built Buddhist Shrines, Inle Lake, Myanmar

    Inthein

    20.94 MILES

    A narrow, foliage-cloaked canal winds through the reeds to the lakeside village of Inthein (also known as Indein), dotted with stupas dating back a few…

  • Monastery cats in Burma

    Nga Hpe Kyaung

    21.83 MILES

    On the western side of Inle Lake, Nga Hpe Kyaung monastery was once renowned for its jumping cats, trained to leap through hoops during the slow hours…

  • View of Yadana Man Aung Paya

    Yadana Man Aung Paya

    23.68 MILES

    The oldest and most important Buddhist shrine in Nyaungshwe, this handsome gilded stupa is hidden away inside a square compound south of Mingala Market…

  • View of Shwe Yaunghwe Kyaung monastery

    Shwe Yaunghwe Kyaung

    23.95 MILES

    This is probably the most photographed monastery in Nyaungshwe: the unique oval windows in the ancient teak thein (ordination hall) create a perfect frame…

  • Phaung Daw Oo Paya

    Phaung Daw Oo Paya

    23.81 MILES

    A wide channel leads south from Ywama to the village of Tha Lay and Phaung Daw Oo Paya, the holiest religious site in southern Shan State. Enshrined…

  • Thaung Thut

    Thaung Thut

    28.54 MILES

    At the southern end of the lake, the village of Thaung Thut, about 1½ hours by boat from Nyaungshwe, holds an important market every five days. A long…

  • Nyaung Ohak

    Nyaung Ohak

    20.3 MILES

    Situated immediately behind Inthein village, this group of ruined stupas, known as Nyaung Ohak, is choked in greenery but you can still discern some…

Nearby Kalaw attractions

1. Mosque

0.05 MILES

Kalaw has a sizeable Muslim population and this is their main mosque.

2. Aung Chan Tha Zedi

0.12 MILES

Right in the centre of Kalaw, Aung Chan Tha Zedi is a glittery stupa, covered in gold- and silver-coloured glass mosaics.

3. Market

0.14 MILES

Kalaw's market is worth a browse – several stalls sell dried fruit and local liqueurs. Every five days, the market is swelled by traders who descend from…

4. Thein Taung Paya

0.35 MILES

For a good view over Kalaw's market and town centre, take the steps on the north side of Union Hwy to this modest Buddhist monastery with a small sangha…

5. Shwe Oo Min Paya

0.9 MILES

South of central Kalaw, this natural cave is home to dozens of gold buddha statues.

6. Christ the King Church

0.98 MILES

Attractive, historic church that dates back to the colonial era and famously had the same priest for 69 years.

7. Hnee Paya

1.12 MILES

This temple is home to a 500-year-old, gold-lacquered bamboo buddha.

8. Phwar Ya Thay Paya

18.99 MILES

This interesting temple's name supposedly means 'Lady Monk', a reference to a previous female resident. Many stairs lead up to the pagoda; the reward is…