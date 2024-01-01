South of Kalaw market, the myriad stupas of Hsu Taung Pye Paya were restored from ruins using donations from visiting pilgrims.
Hsu Taung Pye Paya
Kalaw
Shwe Oo Min Natural Cave Pagoda
20.8 MILES
Set high on a limestone ridge above Pone Taloke Lake, this winding complex of natural caves and tunnels is filled to bursting with buddha images in an…
20.94 MILES
A narrow, foliage-cloaked canal winds through the reeds to the lakeside village of Inthein (also known as Indein), dotted with stupas dating back a few…
21.83 MILES
On the western side of Inle Lake, Nga Hpe Kyaung monastery was once renowned for its jumping cats, trained to leap through hoops during the slow hours…
23.68 MILES
The oldest and most important Buddhist shrine in Nyaungshwe, this handsome gilded stupa is hidden away inside a square compound south of Mingala Market…
23.95 MILES
This is probably the most photographed monastery in Nyaungshwe: the unique oval windows in the ancient teak thein (ordination hall) create a perfect frame…
23.81 MILES
A wide channel leads south from Ywama to the village of Tha Lay and Phaung Daw Oo Paya, the holiest religious site in southern Shan State. Enshrined…
28.54 MILES
At the southern end of the lake, the village of Thaung Thut, about 1½ hours by boat from Nyaungshwe, holds an important market every five days. A long…
20.3 MILES
Situated immediately behind Inthein village, this group of ruined stupas, known as Nyaung Ohak, is choked in greenery but you can still discern some…
Nearby Kalaw attractions
0.05 MILES
Kalaw has a sizeable Muslim population and this is their main mosque.
0.12 MILES
Right in the centre of Kalaw, Aung Chan Tha Zedi is a glittery stupa, covered in gold- and silver-coloured glass mosaics.
0.14 MILES
Kalaw's market is worth a browse – several stalls sell dried fruit and local liqueurs. Every five days, the market is swelled by traders who descend from…
0.35 MILES
For a good view over Kalaw's market and town centre, take the steps on the north side of Union Hwy to this modest Buddhist monastery with a small sangha…
0.9 MILES
South of central Kalaw, this natural cave is home to dozens of gold buddha statues.
0.98 MILES
Attractive, historic church that dates back to the colonial era and famously had the same priest for 69 years.
1.12 MILES
This temple is home to a 500-year-old, gold-lacquered bamboo buddha.
18.99 MILES
This interesting temple's name supposedly means 'Lady Monk', a reference to a previous female resident. Many stairs lead up to the pagoda; the reward is…