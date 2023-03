For sweeping views across the river and Hsipaw, climb to Thein Daung Pagoda, also known as Nine Buddha Hill or, most often, Sunset Hill. It’s part of a steep ridge that rises directly behind the Lashio road, just over a mile south of Hsipaw.

Cross the new river bridge, follow the main road left and then take the laterite track that starts with a triple-crowned temple gateway around 300yd beyond. There’s a small English sign at the gateway. The climb takes around 15 minutes.