Built in 1924, the fading Hsipaw Palace is an English-style mansion set in run-down grounds. But if the building is infused with a melancholic air, the charming Mr Donald and his wife Fern make gracious hosts. They welcome visitors in their sitting room decorated with family photos and will relate the fascinating history of their ancestors and the sad fate of the last sawbwa (Shan prince) who ruled Hsipaw until the military junta seized power in 1962.

While there is no admission fee, a donation (given respectfully) is expected and goes towards maintaining the palace. Mrs Fern is also a keen reader and always appreciates new books in English. In theory, the palace is open for a few hours each day, from 9am to noon and 4pm to 6pm. If the gates are chained, they're not receiving visitors. To reach the palace, cross the bridge at the northern end of Namtu Rd, turn right at the police station and then left at the monastery. The palace is up the track past the immigration office.