Chupanga Mission is where Mary Moffat, wife of missionary and explorer David Livingstone, is buried. She died here of malaria during the explorer's famous Zambezi expedition on 17 April 1862 aged just 41. Moffat was born in South Africa in 1821, the daughter of a Scottish missionary. She married Livingstone in 1845 and accompanied him on many of his expeditions. They had six children.

Chupanga is about 45km upriver from Marromeu towards Caia and easily accessed with a 4WD.