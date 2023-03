Catapu is a 250-sq-km sustainable forestry concession situated 30km south of Caia on either side of the EN1. It's home to the M'phingwe Lodge and is known for its huge variety of trees and birdlife (important species include the chestnut-fronted helmetshrike and the African pitta). Various paths crisscross the reserve and are open to walkers and cyclists. The area also harbours some small game.