Fort of São José

Northern Mozambique

Of the three forts on Ibo, the Fort of São José near the boat dock is the oldest, dating from 1760. It ceased to have any military use once the larger fort of São João Baptista was built three decades later. Plans to renovate it and turn it into a small museum were recently stalled.

  • Aerial view of an island in the Quirimbas Archipelago near Pemba in northern Mozambique

    Parque Nacional das Quirimbas

    9.01 MILES

    The Quirimbas National Park contains most of the southern Quirimbas islands (including Ibo, Medjumbe and Matemo) along with a large tract of coastal…

  • Fort of São João Baptista

    Fort of São João Baptista

    0.43 MILES

    At the island’s northern end is the star-shaped Fort of São João Baptista, built in 1791 and designed to accommodate up to 300 people. When Ibo was linked…

  • Casa das Conchas

    Casa das Conchas

    0.23 MILES

    There's no mistaking how the house of shells (sometimes called the Cowrie House) got its name. The whole facade is covered in them and they make a unique…

  • Igreja de Nossa Senhora do Rosário

    Igreja de Nossa Senhora do Rosário

    0.06 MILES

    Ibo might be 99% Muslim, but its most striking religious building is this whitewashed, weather-worn Catholic church that anchors the main square, a legacy…

