Of the three forts on Ibo, the Fort of São José near the boat dock is the oldest, dating from 1760. It ceased to have any military use once the larger fort of São João Baptista was built three decades later. Plans to renovate it and turn it into a small museum were recently stalled.
Fort of São José
Northern Mozambique
9.01 MILES
The Quirimbas National Park contains most of the southern Quirimbas islands (including Ibo, Medjumbe and Matemo) along with a large tract of coastal…
0.43 MILES
At the island’s northern end is the star-shaped Fort of São João Baptista, built in 1791 and designed to accommodate up to 300 people. When Ibo was linked…
0.23 MILES
There's no mistaking how the house of shells (sometimes called the Cowrie House) got its name. The whole facade is covered in them and they make a unique…
Igreja de Nossa Senhora do Rosário
0.06 MILES
Ibo might be 99% Muslim, but its most striking religious building is this whitewashed, weather-worn Catholic church that anchors the main square, a legacy…
