Parque Nacional das Quirimbas

The Quirimbas National Park contains most of the southern Quirimbas islands (including Ibo, Medjumbe and Matemo) along with a large tract of coastal mangrove and forest on the mainland. In all it covers 7500 sq km. While there are some hard-to-spot big fauna on the mainland, the park is better known for its myriad bird species, rich marine life, gorgeous beaches and scattered coral islands that have recently sprouted a small selection of – so far – sensitively planned, ecofriendly luxury resorts.

The one-time park entry fee is collected by hotels within the park area.