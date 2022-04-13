©Lukas Hodon/Getty Images

Toubkal National Park

For pure mountain air that cuts through the heat and leaves you giddy, don’t miss the highest mountain in North Africa: snowcapped Jebel Toubkal (4167m), situated in the heart of the Toubkal National Park. Mountain trails criss-crossing Jebel Toubkal start from Imlil, which is located at the end of the Mizane Valley. On the way to Imlil, you could make a pit stop 47km south of Marrakesh at Asni for roadside tajines and the Saturday souq.

Explore Toubkal National Park

  • C

    Cascades d’Irhoulidene

    This splendid waterfall cascades for more than 20m above Azib Tamsoult and makes an excellent full-day hike from Imlil or acclimisation day en route to…

  • P

    Petroglyphs

    A signed open-air petroglyph site sits just at the entrance to Oukaimeden, with carved illustrations of pastoral life and geometric patterns first…

  • I

    Imlil Waterfalls

    Two small waterfalls just south of the Kasbah du Toubkal make a pleasant afternoon walk from Imlil.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Toubkal National Park.

