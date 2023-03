Safi's walled medieval medina is sliced in two by Rue du Souq, which runs northeast from Bab Lamaasa to Bab Chaaba and is lined with shops. On the southern side of this street, down a twisting alley, are the remains of the 16th-century Cathédrale Portugaise. The Kechla, another structure built by the Portuguese, is located in the medina's southeastern corner. Shops and street stands selling Safi's famous ceramics are clustered around Bab Chaaba.