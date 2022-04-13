©Alberto Loyo/Shutterstock

Imlil

A favourite hitching post for mountain trekkers, Imlil is just a five-hour hike from the base of Jebel Toubkal, and in spring you won’t want to miss waking up in these flowering High Atlas foothills.

Explore Imlil

  • I

    Imlil Waterfalls

    Two small waterfalls just south of the Kasbah du Toubkal make a pleasant afternoon walk from Imlil.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Imlil.

  • See

    Imlil Waterfalls

    Two small waterfalls just south of the Kasbah du Toubkal make a pleasant afternoon walk from Imlil.

Guidebooks

Learn more about Imlil

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.