Akchour Waterfalls

Cascading over smooth jagged rocks, the Akchour waterfall feeds into a turquoise pool. The view is breathtaking, especially when enjoyed with a fresh juice or tea supplied by vendors who make the two-hour trek here every morning.

Guides in Akchour will try and sell you a round-trip tour, but the path here is mostly flat and easy to navigate. Simply take a left at the dam and go up the hill along the well-trodden path. You'll pass a smaller waterfall at about 45 minutes. Tajine and beverage vendors are stationed every 10 to 15 minutes along the route.