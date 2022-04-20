Eat
Casa Lola
This stylish restaurant celebrates the region's recent Spanish heritage with hot and cold tapas – the shrimp croquettes and the calamari are both very…
Established by the Spanish in 1844 and formerly called Villa Cisneros, Dakhla lies just north of the Tropic of Cancer on a sandy peninsula stretching 40km from the main coastline. It’s a very lonely 500km drive from Laayoune (more than 1000km from Agadir) through endless desert, and Dakhla is actually closer to Nouâdhibou (Mauritania) than any Moroccan city.
And yet Dakhla feels less remote than many southern towns, with good hotels, restaurants and an emerging tourism scene driven by kitesurfing.
Although Western Saharan tensions do still linger under the carefree, sea-breeze surface, Dakhla is relatively progressive. Investment by the Moroccan government and developers continues, and the population continues to grow with new arrivals from the north. New apartment blocks stretch the town boundaries, the presence of the Moroccan navy and army is tangible, and Dakhla's port is home to Morocco’s largest fishing fleet.
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Dakhla.
Eat
This stylish restaurant celebrates the region's recent Spanish heritage with hot and cold tapas – the shrimp croquettes and the calamari are both very…
Eat
Trimmed with Asian design cues, this elegant lounge and bar would be more at home in cosmopolitan Casablanca. Blackboard menus highlight fragrant tajines…
Eat
This waterfront cafe commands stupendous views across the narrow Dakhla Bay. The bougainvillea-kissed pavilions are a great escape from Dakhla's dusty…
Eat
Spanish flavours and Atlantic seafood come together at this long-established local favourite. Tuck into tortilla, paella and well-priced grilled catch of…
Eat
Located on a busy shopping street, Gladys serves up well-priced tajines to a loyal band of locals. Aside from the food, it's a great place to check out…
Eat
What's on the menu here? There is no menu. But there's fish and Coca Cola, and rumour has it you can get a beer disguised in a teacup if you ask nicely.
Guidebooks
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.