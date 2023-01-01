A short retreat from the city, wide horseshoe-shaped Plage Sfiha looks out on the Spanish-controlled post-colonial relic, El Peñon de Alhucemas. A couple of other Spanish islands are also visible to the west. The beach is well maintained and lined with umbrella seating and restaurants in summer. Pedalos and jet skis are available for hire.

A private cab here should cost about Dh60. Buses to Ajdir, near Plage Sfiha, leave from beside the Mobil petrol station at the south end of Blvd Mohammed V (Dh7).