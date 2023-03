Because of its location south of town, Cala Bonita pebble beach manages to avoid some of the crowds, though there are still plenty of umbrellas during summer. The beach is flanked by a cafe, restaurant and a scuba diving club.

A grand taxi here should cost about Dh50. Buses leave from beside the Mobil petrol station at the south end of Blvd Mohammed V, stopping on the road (Dh5).