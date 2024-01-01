This okay museum has the usual dusty exhibits, plus a section on the 16th-century Oirad leader Amarsanaa (the chain-mail jacket is supposedly his). There’s also a wing dedicated solely to the reign of one-time dictator Yu Tsedenbal (who was born in Uvs), featuring photos of the man with other communist leaders including Fidel Castro and Ho Chi Minh.
Uvs Aimag Museum
Western Mongolia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
18.57 MILES
This pretty alpine lake is surrounded by mountains and makes a great destination on foot or by horse from Tarialan; the trip is about 15km up Davaan…
1.69 MILES
Climb the hundred or so steps up Ulaan Uul (Red Mountain) to an ovoo (a shamanistic collection of stones, wood or other offerings to the gods) and a…
1.87 MILES
Just outside of town on the south side of Ulaan Uul (Red Mountain), a small spring draws a steady crowd of picnicking locals who come here to drink the…
0.8 MILES
Dechinravjaalin Khiid was originally founded in 1738 and housed seven temples and 2000 monks; the place was pulverised in 1937, thanks to Stalin. Its…
0.82 MILES
The vestiges of the former airport can be seen on the east side of town (the newer airport is several km out of town to the west).
16.04 MILES
A typical rural naadam set-up consisting of a wrestling field, podium and ramshackle grandstand.
Nearby Western Mongolia attractions
