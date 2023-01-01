This pretty alpine lake is surrounded by mountains and makes a great destination on foot or by horse from Tarialan; the trip is about 15km up Davaan Uliastai (one valley north of Kharkhiraa Gol). It’s possible for a car to reach the lake in a very roundabout manner (120km), though only an experienced driver could do it; the route involves driving up Ulaan Davaa (from Ulaangom), sweeping around the mountains close to Üüreg Nuur, and then heading southeast.

Trekkers can continue from the lake for 25km to the glacier-wrapped Türgen Uul. The walk takes about two days through a harsh landscape of prairie, mountains, glaciers and rivers, but the topography is wide open so it’s fairly easy to navigate. There are good camping spots (what3words: establishment.originate.awakens) along the Türgen Gol, near the northern base of Türgen Uul.