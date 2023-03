The old-fashioned Ölgii Aimag Museum gives a basic overview of Kazakh culture and the geography of Bayan-Ölgii. The 1st floor has some terrifically bad taxidermy; the 3rd floor offers interesting ethnographic displays. A small gift shop sells Kazakh wall hangings, rugs and crafts.

Note the collection of balbals (stone figures believed to be Turkic grave markers) in the yard outside.