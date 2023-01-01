The bleakly inviting teal expanse of Tolbo Nuur unfurls for 20km beside the paved Ölgii–Khovd City Rd. Despite being 2080m above sea level, the lightly saline waters are warm enough for swimming in summer, and mosquitoes aren't a problem. On a clear day, the treeless shore offers views of Sairyn Uul (3981m), a glacier-capped peak to the east. Wild ibex are occasionally sighted in the rocky hills north of the lake.

A major battle was fought here in 1921 between the Bolsheviks and White Russians, with the local Mongolian general, Khasbaatar, siding with the Bolsheviks. The Bolsheviks won; there's a couple of memorial plaques by the lake. A scenic diorama of the battle can be viewed in Ölgii's museum.