Khovd Aimag Museum

This museum has the usual collection of stuffed wildlife, plus excellent ethnic costumes, Buddhist and Kazakh art and a snow leopard pelt on the wall. One of the more interesting exhibits is a replica of the cave paintings of Tsenkheriin Agui. There are also several examples of the many deer stones (upright grave markers from the Bronze and Iron ages, on which are carved stylised images of deer) scattered around the aimag, plus a model of Khovd's original fortress.