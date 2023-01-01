Waterfall

Top choice

High up in the protected area of mountains north of Üüreg Nuur, a 14m waterfall cascades over black rocks. It's a 10km slog (most people drive this bit) up from the lake's shore to the start of the river valley (What3words: whacked.strikeout.neared), and then a 4km hike over rough ground to the waterfall. En route you'll pass through 'Love Street' (What3words: stepson.tasteful.fierce), where snow leopards come to mate – try to spot the claw marks on the trees here.

You'll also pass a natural spring trickling out of a rock wall (What3words: buckled.optician.apricot); the ranger informed us that one cup of its water has the power to cure drunkenness. Regrettably, we were sober at the time and so unable to verify.

Suggest an Edit