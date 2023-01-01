High up in the protected area of mountains north of Üüreg Nuur, a 14m waterfall cascades over black rocks. It's a 10km slog (most people drive this bit) up from the lake's shore to the start of the river valley (What3words: whacked.strikeout.neared), and then a 4km hike over rough ground to the waterfall. En route you'll pass through 'Love Street' (What3words: stepson.tasteful.fierce), where snow leopards come to mate – try to spot the claw marks on the trees here.

You'll also pass a natural spring trickling out of a rock wall (What3words: buckled.optician.apricot); the ranger informed us that one cup of its water has the power to cure drunkenness. Regrettably, we were sober at the time and so unable to verify.