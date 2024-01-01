Mounds

Western Mongolia

Several impressive grave mounds beside the road to Khotgor, including two mounds surrounded by concentric circles and radiating spokes.

  • Uureg Nuur Lake, saline lake in an endorheic basin in western Mongolia.

    Üüreg Nuur

    16.98 MILES

    Üüreg Nuur (elevation 1425m) is 20km long and 18km wide, with an average depth of 27m. Surrounded by mountains of 3000m-plus, and almost entirely devoid…

  • Waterfall

    Waterfall

    27.4 MILES

    High up in the protected area of mountains north of Üüreg Nuur, a 14m waterfall cascades over black rocks. It's a 10km slog (most people drive this bit)…

  • Balbal Graves

    Balbal Graves

    15.42 MILES

    These two graves, plonked incongruously on the grassy plain that runs down to the shore of Üüreg Nuur from OT Tour Camp, are each marked by a balbal …

