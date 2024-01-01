Several impressive grave mounds beside the road to Khotgor, including two mounds surrounded by concentric circles and radiating spokes.
Mounds
Western Mongolia
16.98 MILES
Üüreg Nuur (elevation 1425m) is 20km long and 18km wide, with an average depth of 27m. Surrounded by mountains of 3000m-plus, and almost entirely devoid…
27.4 MILES
High up in the protected area of mountains north of Üüreg Nuur, a 14m waterfall cascades over black rocks. It's a 10km slog (most people drive this bit)…
15.42 MILES
These two graves, plonked incongruously on the grassy plain that runs down to the shore of Üüreg Nuur from OT Tour Camp, are each marked by a balbal …
9.02 MILES
Various ancient grave sites beside the track leading up to the steep Bairam Davaa pass.
