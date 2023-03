The life and achievements of Noyon Khutagt Danzan Ravjaa (1803–56), a well-known Mongolian writer, composer, painter and medic who was born about 100km southwest of Sainshand, are honoured in this small but well-put-together museum. Look out for the glass jar which contains Danzan Ravjaa’s bones; his mummified body was burned along with his monastery in the 1930s.