This site is the mountain home of the spirit of the third Noyon Khutagt (a predecessor of Danzan Ravjaa). The temple halfway up the mountain is as far as local women are allowed to go (no one seems to mind if foreign women go to the top). At the summit (1070m) you are required to make three wishes at the so-called 'wishing ovoo', and circle the peak. It's located around 23km northwest of Khamaryn Khiid.