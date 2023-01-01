Byamba's Tree Nursery

Retired forest engineer and local conservationist Byamba Tseyen helped establish, and now maintains, this small tree-planting nursery on the edge of town, in an attempt to fend off desertification from the Gobi's shifting sands. She and her family have planted more than 10,000 trees and shrubs here, and you can help their cause by planting one of your own. The equivalent of US$10 will get you lunch at their family home, and a sapling, which they will then help you plant.

Contact Byamba, or her English-speaking daughter Goyo, through the nursery's website, or find her at Byamba's Family Homestay.