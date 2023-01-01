Tost Tosonbumba Nature Reserve

The Tost Mountains are a rugged, rocky range that sheds shale, and sprouts with enough vegetation to look green in the spring. This 8163-sq-km portion of the Tost range was declared Mongolia's newest nature reserve in spring of 2017, when it was created to protect the endangered and enigmatic snow leopard, which roam the ridges looking for prey.

The Snow Leopard Trust (www.snowleopard.org), a Mongolia-based international effort, is leading the charge in terms of snow leopard research and conservation in the Tost Mountains. There may be volunteer opportunities to help collar snow leopards in the fall, when snow dusts the peaks, but you must make arrangements well in advance. Be warned, the base camp is rugged ger camp quality. Bring your own supplies.