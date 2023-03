This memorial, comprising three stupas, was built to honour the 607 people from Dadal – mainly Buriats – who died during the political repressions of the 1930s. The list of names is printed on prayer wheels, which adds a touch of Buddhist poignancy. It's worth noting that the Buriats were treated much more harshly than Khalkh Mongols during the purge era, largely due to old-fashioned prejudice and rumours that some Buriats were in league with the Japanese.