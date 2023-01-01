Museum of Temujin's Childhood

The entertaining village museum includes a wooden ger with a statue of young Temujin out front, and paintings of the grown-up Chinggis and his descendants inside, along with black stallion tail-hair pennants (the most prestigious kind!), a map depicting Mongol empire conquest and a model of a massive ger, pulled by scores of oxen. Standout exhibits inside the second building include a particularly creepy artistic depiction of Chinggis Khaan, Buriat swan-head fiddles and an intricately carved horse-sweat scraper.

The caretaker tends to be around the Government House next door.