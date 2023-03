Erdenemandal Khiid was originally built in 1830, about 20km from the present site. At the height of its splendour, there were seven temples and 1000 monks in residence; the 1938 Stalinist purges put an abrupt end to that. The new monastery, surrounded by a wall topped with 108 stupas and fluttering strings of prayer flags, is about 400m west of the square. If you wander into the courtyard during warmer months, you may catch groups of crimson-robed monks chanting outside.