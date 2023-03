Since Övörkhangai lies partly in the forested Khangai region and partly in the Gobi Desert, the aimag museum boasts a better-than-average selection of taxidermied mountain and desert animals. There are also some fossils and arrows, local artwork, leftovers from Karakorum, Soviet-era military pieces, and a feature on local identities – from writers to wrestlers. Entrance to the next-door Museum of Zanabazar is included in the price of admission.